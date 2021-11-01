Digital Realty taps new president, chief operating officer
Nov. 01, 2021 5:02 PM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) has made a couple of changes at the top, naming Andrew Power its president and Erich Sanchack its new chief operating officer.
- Power has been chief financial officer since 2015, and will continue to serve in that role as well as president.
- Meanwhile, Sanchack will report to Power as the company's COO.
- "I look forward to working more closely with Andy in the newly created position of President, in which he will play an even greater role in our operations and strategic direction," says Digital Realty CEO A. William Stein.
- Last week, the company beat expectations in Q3 earnings and raised its guidance for 2021.