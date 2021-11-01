Netscout gains 5%, Invacare slips 9% on Kyndryl-related index moves

  • Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) has jumped 4.6% postmarket on news that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • And Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is down 8.5% as it's getting bumped from the SmallCap 600 to make room.
  • NetScout is moving down from the S&P MidCap 400 to make room for IBM spin-off Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD), which is expected to finish its separation on Thursday.
  • IBM, meanwhile, will remain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the spin-off.
  • The index moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Friday.
