Netscout gains 5%, Invacare slips 9% on Kyndryl-related index moves
Nov. 01, 2021 5:22 PM ETNetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT), IVC, IBM, KDBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Netscout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) has jumped 4.6% postmarket on news that it's moving into the S&P SmallCap 600.
- And Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is down 8.5% as it's getting bumped from the SmallCap 600 to make room.
- NetScout is moving down from the S&P MidCap 400 to make room for IBM spin-off Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD), which is expected to finish its separation on Thursday.
- IBM, meanwhile, will remain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the spin-off.
- The index moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Friday.