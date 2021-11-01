CrowdStrike to acquire SecureCircle, extending Zero Trust offerings
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is moving to acquire SecureCircle, the software-as-a-service offering extending Zero Trust security to endpoints.
- That move will shore up CrowdStrike's Zero Trust capabilities to include data.
- It's an all-cash deal expected to close during CrowdStrike's fiscal fourth quarter.
- CrowdStrike says the market for data loss prevention and related tech is about $3 billion in 2021.
- Earlier today, shares dipped as BTIG cut its rating to Neutral.
- Earlier in the year, Baird praised CrowdStrike as a company who could take advantage of Biden administration moves to support Zero Trust adoption.