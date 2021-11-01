JPMorgan's Daniel Pinto will move to New York as he gets sole president, COO role
Nov. 01, 2021 5:37 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Daniel Pinto, who's set to become the sole president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) at year-end, is moving to New York City, Bloomberg reports, citing a company spokesperson.
- In May, the largest U.S. bank announced that Gordon Smith, currently co-president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan (JPM) is retiring at the end of the year.
- Pinto, a native of Argentina, has already been spending almost half of his time in New York, according to the spokesperson.
- Jamie Dimon named Pinto and Smith co-presidents in September 2018, and in March 2020, Pinto was acting co-CEO with Smith when Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery.