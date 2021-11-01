JPMorgan's Daniel Pinto will move to New York as he gets sole president, COO role

Nov. 01, 2021

  • Daniel Pinto, who's set to become the sole president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) at year-end, is moving to New York City, Bloomberg reports, citing a company spokesperson.
  • In May, the largest U.S. bank announced that Gordon Smith, currently co-president and chief operating officer of JPMorgan (JPM) is retiring at the end of the year.
  • Pinto, a native of Argentina, has already been spending almost half of his time in New York, according to the spokesperson.
  • Jamie Dimon named Pinto and Smith co-presidents in September 2018, and in March 2020, Pinto was acting co-CEO with Smith when Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery.
