ODC to raise prices of industrial clay and synthetic absorbents
Nov. 01, 2021 5:43 PM ETOil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) is set to raise prices of its industrial clay and synthetic absorbents from January 1, 2022, due to ongoing inflationary pressures.
- Depending on the product, the price increases will vary from 7% to 10%.
- CEO Daniel Jaffee stated: "These pricing actions are necessary due to ongoing inflationary pressures from materials, packaging, natural gas, and other manufacturing costs. Maintaining the high quality and supply of our products to our customers remains a top priority for the company."