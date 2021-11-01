NXP Semi gives upbeat sales forecast; says working to boost chip production
Nov. 01, 2021 5:51 PM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor4 Comments
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) dipped slightly in after-hours trading, Monday, as the chipmaker gave an upbeat fourth-quarter sales outlook that suggests it is taking steps to boost supplies during prolonged shortages affecting the semiconductor market.
- NXP (NXPI) said that for the quarter that ends in December it expects sales to be in a range of $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion Analysts had earlier pegged the company's sales at $2.91 billion.
- In a statement, Chief Executive Kurt Sievers said NXP (NXPI) was seeing "unprecedented levels" of demand in its end markets for its products, and that "We continue to take additional actions to assure supply to our customers."
- Along with its fourth-quarter outlook, NXP (NXPI) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.91 a share, on revenue of $2.86 billion. Analysts were looking for the company to earn $1.80 a share, on $2.76 billion in sales.
- Earlier Monday, the Semiconductor Equipment Association trade group said that worldwide chip sales in the third quarter reached almost $145 billion, a 27.6% increase over the same period a year ago.