Hot Stocks: SI leads regional banks higher; ANIP spikes; ON earnings; MRTX plunges; LIAN IPO
Nov. 01, 2021 5:59 PM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI), ON, LIANRF, STL, SBNY, EWBC, ANIP, MRTXBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Regional banks provided a significant bright spot on a generally lackluster session on Monday. A more than 20% gain in Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) led the sector higher, as investors focused on the company's cryptocurrency operations, part of a diversification that has marked the space recently.
- Gains were also seen in Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL), Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC).
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) represented another major winner on the session. The stock popped 50% on strong quarterly results and a regulatory approval.
- Elsewhere, earnings news sparked a double-digit percentage gain in ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), which rose to a new 52-week high.
- Looking at some of the day's biggest decliners, Mirati (NASDAQ:MRTX) plummeted on a C-Suite shakeup that saw the sudden departure of two high-ranking executives.
- Meanwhile, LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) got its Wall Street career off to a shaky start, ending its first post-IPO session sharply lower.
Sector In Focus
- Regional banks often get a staid reputation, with people assuming they focus on deposits and loans to local businesses and homeowners. However, many of these companies have looked beyond their traditional boundaries to set themselves up as players in the broader financial market.
- This dynamic drove a rally in the sector on Monday. The group was pulled higher by a breakout in Silvergate Capital (SI), as an analyst note put a spotlight on the firm's cryptocurrency investments.
- California-based SI jumped 21% on the session as Morgan Stanley drew attention to the firm's cryptocurrency services, which it operates through its real-time payments platform called the Silvergate Exchange Network.
- SI climbed $33.58 to close at $190.34. With the advance, the stock broke above resistance to reach a new intraday 52-week high of $194.
- Other regional banks have received recent applause for their attempts to expand beyond traditional banking services. Last week, Odeon Capital upgraded its rating on Alabama-based Regions Financial (RF), citing its acquisitions in non-bank growth businesses.
- Analyst Dick Bove raised his rating on the stock from Hold to Buy. He also increased his price target to $26.50.
- RF also posted gains on Monday, rising by 2% to close at $24.15. RF has climbed about 11% over the past month, although it is now sitting just off a closing 52-week high of $24.22 set early last week.
- Looking elsewhere in the sector, Sterling Bancorp (STL) climbed nearly 5% on Monday. Signature Bank (SBNY) advanced more than 4%, while East West Bancorp (EWBC) rose more than 3%.
Standout Gainer
- Earnings news and a regulatory win sent shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) sharply higher. The stock skyrocketed by almost 50%, rising by $18.51 to $55.89.
- The advance came as the company announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Purified Cortrophin Gel.
- The product represents a generic version of Acthar Gel, a treatment for certain chronic inflammatory or autoimmune conditions. The indications include multiple sclerosis and infantile spasms.
- Meanwhile, ANIP reported quarterly EPS that topped expectations by about 30%. Revenue also beat analysts' consensus, despite dipping about 2% from last year.
- With Monday's advance, ANIP jumped above a recent trading range to set a new 52-week peak. The stock reached as high as $60.23 on the day.
Standout Loser
- Mirati (MRTX) plunged nearly 14% following the departure of two key executives. The personnel changes came just weeks after a new CEO took over the biotech.
- The firm announced that COO Daniel Faga and Chief Medical Officer Joseph Leveque have both departed the company, effective immediately.
- In late September, David Meek took over as the firm's CEO, with former CEO Charles Baum moving over to head the firm's R&D activities.
- News of the latest management shakeup sent MRTX lower by $25.65 on Monday. The stock closed at $163.37.
- With the retreat, MRTX reversed some of the gains posted over the previous few weeks. With the dip, the stock is now down about 4% for the past month.
Notable New High
- ON Semiconductor (ON) surged more than 14% after the company reported a record quarter in terms of revenue. With the rally, the stock set a new 52-week high.
- ON reported a top-line figure that reached $1.74B in Q3. This represented a 32% increase from last year, thanks to strong demand from the auto and industrial clients.
- The company also expanded its margins and provided better-than-expected financial targets for Q4.
- Bolstered by the robust earnings and upbeat outlook, ON jumped $6.92 on Monday to close at $54.99. Shares also touched an intraday 52-week high of $55.57.
- With the advance, the stock broke above a recent trading range. Shares have now climbed about 126% over the past year.
Notable New Low
- LianBio (LIAN) took a tumble in its first session as a public company, ending the day well below its IPO price. The stock slipped 14% on the day.
- The China-based biotech priced an IPO at $16 per American Depository Shares, raising gross proceeds of about $325M. The stock opened below this level when it debuted and eventually finished the day sharply lower.
- LIAN ended its first session at $13.70, a decline of $2.30.
