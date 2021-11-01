FirstEnergy to pay $306M in refunds to Ohio customers in settlement
Nov. 01, 2021
- FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) says its three Ohio utilities reached a settlement to resolve several proceedings under consideration by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to provide $306M in refunds to utility customers in the state.
- The settlement, which must be approved by PUCO, includes $96M in bill credits associated with the companies' 2017-19 SEET cases, with $51M allocated to residential customers, and $210M in future rate reductions for all customers through 2025.
- On July, FirstEnergy agreed to pay a $230M penalty to resolve a federal racketeering probe over an alleged bribery scheme involving an Ohio law to bail out nuclear reactors.