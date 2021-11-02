Asia-Pacific stocks mixed; Australia central bank holds steady on cash rate target

Nov. 02, 2021 1:07 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Japan -0.56%.

  • China -0.62%.

  • Hong Kong +0.74%.
  • Australia -0.53%. Australia Consumer Confidence weekly index 108.4 vs. prior 106.8.
  • The data published by Australia's Roy Morgan from their survey for October 2021 shows, Australian Inflation expectations hit 4.8% annually over the next two years, their highest for seven years.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones +0.26% to 35,913.68, S&P 500 +0.18% to 4,613.62 and Nasdaq +0.63% to 15,595.90.
  • The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is due at 0330 GMT on Tuesday 02 November 2021.
  • South Korea October core inflation data the highest since December 2015, Headline +3.2% y/y vs. prior +2.6% highest since January 2012; Core inflation +2.4% y/y vs. prior +1.5% highest since December 2015.
  • New Zealand Building Permits for September -1.9% m/m vs. prior +3.8%.

  • Oil prices rose as key producer group OPEC undershot its expected pace of output increases last month, while the world’s top oil consumer China ramped up operating rates to meet a spike in diesel demand.

  • Brent crude futures gained 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.99 a barrel by 0117 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude futures rose by 19 cents, or 0.2%, to $84.24 a barrel.

  • Gold prices eased as a firmer dollar made bullion less appealing for holders of other currencies, while investors eyed a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting amid growing concerns over a sustained bout of inflation.

  • Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,789.58 per ounce, as of 0158 GMT. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.2% to $1,791.50.

  • Spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.98 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.7% to $1,056.58, while palladium was flat at $2,047.26.

  • U.S. stock futures down. Dow Jones -0.27%; S&P 500 -0.23%; Nasdaq -0.18%.
