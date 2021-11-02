Valaris EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 1:05 AM ETValaris Limited (VAL)By: SA News Team17 Comments
- Valaris (NYSE:VAL): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.73 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $326.7M (+11.5% Y/Y) misses by $7.75M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA of $30 million in the third quarter 2021 compared to $17 million in the Combined second quarter.
- Highlights: Outstanding operational performance, 99% revenue Efficiency in Q3 and YTD; contracting success, ~$330M of contract backlog added since reporting Q2 results and over $2.1B added YTD; VALARIS DS-9 awarded two-year contract and VALARIS DS-4 awarded 548-day contract; Two rigs recently equipped with emissions reductions systems.
- "The market environment for offshore drilling has improved meaningfully in 2021, helped by a strong rebound in demand for hydrocarbons and constructive commodity prices. We have taken advantage of improving market conditions by winning an outsized share of contracts and rig years awarded, providing a platform for increased earnings in 2022 and beyond. Valaris is well-positioned to benefit from the opportunities we see in the market today, and we will continue to take a disciplined approach to capital allocation, with a focus on maximizing earnings and driving free cash flow as the market continues to recover.”