Viemed Healthcare EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue; issues Q4 guidance
Nov. 02, 2021 1:13 AM ETViemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.04 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $29.3M (-12.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.7M.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $7.4M.
- Outlook: Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 are estimated to be approximately $29.3 million to $30.5 million.
- The Company expects to generate net revenues attributable to its core business of approximately $27.8 million to $28.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- The Company is continuing to pursue additional sales and support revenues and estimates fourth quarter 2021 net revenues of approximately $1.5 million to $1.7 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic.