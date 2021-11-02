Leidos secures $531M AMIC contract
Nov. 02, 2021 1:49 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has been awarded a new task order by the Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, or AMIC, to support ACC intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.
- The single-award, firm-fixed price task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and a total contract value of ~$531M if all options are exercised.
- Under the contract, Leidos will provide subject matter expertise and threat mitigation support for ACC ISR operations along with a full range of intelligence support and ISR operational services that encompass analysis and assessment support, ISR training support, and intelligence support for HQ ACC Staff, subordinate NAF Staffs, Centers, and Wings.
- Work will be performed at over 25 CONUS locations.