Jade Leader to raise C$225K via units offering
Nov. 02, 2021 3:33 AM ETJade Leader Corp. (MCKRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Jade Leader (OTC:MCKRF) has accepted a financing offer from one of its current long term investors for C$225,000.
- The non-brokered private placement will consist of 3,214,485 units, at a price of $0.07/unit, for gross proceeds of C$225,000.
- Each unit consists of one common share and a half common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitled the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of two years following closing.
- All securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months plus one day from the date of closing.
- No finders fees will be paid in connection with this financing.
- The financing is subject to TSX Venture approval.
- Proceeds of the financing will be used for working capital, general corporate purposes as well as additional Jade exploration and Jade marketing activities.