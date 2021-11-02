Invitation Homes prices debt offering

Nov. 02, 2021 3:41 AM ETInvitation Homes Inc. (INVH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Invitation Homes Operating Partnership, operating partnership of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) has priced a public offering of $600M aggregate principal amount of 2.300% Senior Notes due 2028 and $400M aggregate principal amount of 2.700% Senior Notes due 2034.
  • The 2028 notes were priced at 99.871% of the principal amount and will mature on November 15, 2028.
  • The 2034 notes were priced at 99.809% of the principal amount and will mature on January 15, 2034.
  • Offering is expected to close on November 5, 2021.
  • The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by the Company, Invitation Homes OP GP LLC and IH Merger Sub, LLC.
  • The Operating Partnership intends to use a portion of the net proceeds to repay all $184.4M of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2017-2 and the remaining net proceeds to repay a portion of the securitization-related mortgage loan labeled IH 2018-3 and for general corporate purposes.
