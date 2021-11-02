Zebra Technologies EPS beats by $0.50, beats on revenue, guides Q4 earnings above consensus
Nov. 02, 2021 6:31 AM ETZebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.55 beats by $0.50; GAAP EPS of $3.69 beats by $0.32.
- Revenue of $1.44B (+27.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Press Release
- CEO comment: “We entered the fourth quarter with a strong order backlog and robust pipeline of business which supports our strong sales outlook despite extended lead times for certain products. Additionally, we are focused on investing in adjacent expansion markets that advance our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision, including our recent acquisition of antuit.ai which provides AI-powered demand sensing for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies.”
- The company expects 4Q21 adjusted net sales to increase 8% to 12% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 7.81% and Non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.50 vs. consensus of $4.14.