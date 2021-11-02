Eaton EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue; issues Q4 and updates full year guidance
- Eaton (NYSE:ETN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 beats by $0.02; GAAP EPS of $1.57 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $4.9B (+8.2% Y/Y) misses by $110M.
Adjusted operating cash flow was $750M and adjusted free cash flow was $610M.
For full year 2021, the company now expects organic growth of 9-11%, compared to a previous estimate of 11-13%, due to supply constraints that are expected to continue into the fourth quarter.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.68 and $1.78 vs. $1.74 consensus.