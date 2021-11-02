InfuSystem inks exclusive three-year pain management agreement
Nov. 02, 2021 6:39 AM ETInfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- InfuSystem Holdings (NYSE:INFU) has entered into an exclusive three-year pain management agreement with a leading U.S. health care provider with more than 12 million members.
- As part of the agreement, the company will provide InfuBLOCK, its Pain Management Therapy, which includes electronic infusion pumps for continuous peripheral nerve block, a 24/7 clinical hotline, biomedical services and accompanying supplies.
- InfuSystem is a leading national health care service provider, facilitating outpatient care for durable medical equipment manufacturers and health care providers.