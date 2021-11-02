FAT Brands to acquire Italian Fazoli's restaurant chain for $130M
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) announces its acquisition of Italian quick service restaurant chain- Fazoli's - for $130M from funds under management by Sentinel Capital Partners.
- The purchase consideration is said to be funded with cash from the issuance of new notes from the FAT Brands' securitization facilities.
- Fazoli's is known for its freshly prepared pasta, Submarinos sandwiches and signature breadsticks. The chain has over 200 stores currently open with a development pipeline of 100 units over the next several years.
- Accretive Transaction: The company notes with the acquisition, FAT Brands systemwide sales is to reach over $2.1B in 2022. Further, The addition of Fazoli’s, including the new stores due to open and under development, is expected to increase the company’s post-COVID normalized EBITDA by approximately $14.5 to $15M in 2022.
- It comes in a move of FAT Brands’ recent diversification of their restaurant portfolio, making a foray into the Italian quick-service dining category.
- Transaction is expected to close by mid-December 2021.
