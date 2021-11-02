Holly Energy Partners EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 6:45 AM ETHolly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 misses by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $122.58M (-4.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.77M.
- Commenting on our 2021 third quarter results, Michael Jennings, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "HEP delivered solid results in the quarter, supported by record volumes on the SLC and Frontier pipelines in the Rockies region, in addition to on going strength in our terminal and storage systems. During the quarter, we completed the Cushing Connect Pipeline project and continued to execute our deleveraging plan. Looking forward, we continue to make progress on the Frontier Pipeline expansion and expect completion later this year."