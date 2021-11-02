Sage Therapeutics posts Q3 earnings miss, pipeline update
Nov. 02, 2021
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) posted third-quarter revenue and profit that missed Wall Street estimates and provided an update on its drug development pipeline.
- Quarterly revenue fell over 12% to $1.44M, missing analysts' average estimate by $0.53M.
- Research and development expenses were $83.5M in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $74.1M in the same period last year.
- The primary reasons for the increase in expenses were manufacturing-related activities for zuranolone, work on studies that began in 2021 and work on research activities, among others.
- NDA submission for zuranolone for the treatment of major depressive disorder expected to be filed in the second half of 2022, with rolling submission planned to begin in early 2022.
- The company also highlighted continued pipeline progress across brain health franchises, with plans to initiate three Phase 2 studies across SAGE-324 and SAGE-718 programs.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of September 30, 2021 were $1.8B compared to $1.9B at June 30, 2021.
- Sage anticipates cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of more than $1.7B at the end of 2021.
- The company also said that it does not anticipate receipt of any milestone payments from collaborations in 2021.
- Net loss was $130.2M for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $105.7M for the same period of 2020.
