CONSOL Energy misses on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 6:57 AM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor9 Comments
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX): Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $66.6M.
- Revenue of $149.01M misses by $157.04M.
- Press Release
- CEIX's total coal revenue during the third quarter was $258.6 million compared to $184.4 million in the year-ago period.
- Coal shipments of 5.4 million tons.
- 2021 Guidance and Outlook:
- 2021 targeted coal sales volume of 23.5-24.5 million tons.
- Fully contracted for 2021 at an average revenue per ton of $46.26/ton, assuming PJM West power forwards of $54.84/MWh (priced as of October 1, 2021 for 4Q21).
- Average cash cost of coal sold per ton2 expectation of $27.50-$28.50/ton.