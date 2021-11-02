Teva, Endo among firms beating $50B opioid case in California in an industry first
Nov. 02, 2021 6:57 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), ENDP, TEVA, ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor39 Comments
- A group of pharmaceutical companies accused of fueling the opioid epidemic in the country scored a rare victory in California on Monday when a judge cleared them of claims that they created a public-health crisis through misleading marketing.
- The lawsuit brought by local governments in California sought as much as $50B in damages. The defendants included Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), and Allergan that was later acquired by AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).
- In a tentative ruling issued on late Monday in Superior Court in Orange County, the judge Peter Wilson concluded: “The court finds plaintiffs failed to prove an actionable public nuisance for which the defendants are legally liable.”
- It is considered the first time a judge or jury has ruled in favor of opioid makers against claims filed by states or local governments that they should be held accountable for the aftermath of the crisis. A group of plaintiffs' lawyers said they would seek the California appeals court to review the decision.
- Teva (TEVA) and Endo (ENDP) are trading ~5.9% and ~8.9% higher in the pre-market, while J&J (JNJ) and AbbVie (ABBV) are trading flat.
In another news, Reuters reported on Monday that Endo (ENDP) reached a settlement with the State of Alabama in connection with its role in the opioid epidemic.