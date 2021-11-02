Utz Brands to acquire RW Garcia for $56 million
Nov. 02, 2021 6:57 AM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)By: SA News Team
- Utz Brands' (NYSE:UTZ) subsidiaries entered an agreement with R.W. Garcia Holdings and related entities to acquire the equity and certain real estate assets of RW Garcia.
- RW Garcia is a family-owned and operated artisan maker of organic tortilla chips, crackers, and corn chips.
- RW Garcia is complementary to Utz's June 2021 acquisition of Michigan-based Festida Foods, providing Utz with strategically well-placed production capabilities in the U.S's North, East, and West regions.
- The acquisition expands the production capacity of UTZ and enhances its product portfolio.
- The Company expects to use cash and its revolving credit facility to fund the $56.0 million cash purchase price.
- For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, RW Garcia generated net sales and Adjusted EBITDA of ~$66.2M and $5.8M, respectively.
- The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in Q4'21.
- Utz expects the transaction to be accretive to earnings in fiscal 2022 and beyond.