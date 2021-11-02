Ametek EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
- Ametek (NYSE:AME): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.44B (+27.4% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Press Release
"Following our third quarter results, we are increasing our guidance for the year. For 2021, we now expect overall sales to be up in the low 20% range with organic sales up low double digits on a percentage basis versus 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $4.76 to $4.78 an increase of 21% over the prior year comparable basis. This is an increase from our previous adjusted earnings guidance range of $4.62 to $4.68 per diluted share," commented David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
"We expect overall sales in the fourth quarter to be up in the low 20% range compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.28 to $1.30, up 19% to 20% over the same period in 2020," concluded Mr. Zapico.