Starbucks is defended at BofA with pricing power, China strength in the mix
Nov. 02, 2021 7:01 AM ETStarbucks Corporation (SBUX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America keeps a positive stance on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on its view that the coffee chain has enough pricing power to offset industry headwinds.
- Analyst Sara Senatore and team also point to SBUX's history of conservative margin and EPS guidance.
- "Given the pandemic’s persistent impact on mobility, SBUX’s (Starbucks) global SSSG has been impressive – perhaps nowhere more so than in the in the US where SBUX exited F4Q with a 14% two-year comp – ahead of its LT guidance of HSD. In China, comp growth has outpaced Ltd. Svc. Peers. With 80% of the China store base under restriction in 4Q we expect comp growth to continue to reaccelerate as constraints ease further."
- Looking ahead, the outlook for higher gift card sales is seen playing to SBUX's strengths.
- BofA keeps a Buy rating on Starbucks (SBUX) and price objective of $135.
- Shares of SBUX are flat in premarket trading at $109.79 and sit below their 200-day moving average.