ConocoPhillips EPS beats by $0.25
Nov. 02, 2021 7:01 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)CFO, FCFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.77 beats by $0.25; GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.27.
- Press Release
- Delivered strong operational performance across the company’s asset base, including successful planned maintenance turnarounds, resulting in third-quarter production of 1,507 MBOED, excluding Libya.
- Cash provided by operating activities was $4.8 billion. Excluding working capital, cash from operations (NASDAQ:CFO) of $4.1 billion exceeded capital expenditures and investments of $1.3 billion, generating free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) of $2.8 billion. CFO was reduced by approximately $0.2 billion due to non-recurring impacts further explained in the Third-Quarter Review section below.
- Distributed a total of $4.0 billion to shareholders year to date, comprised of $2.2 billion in share repurchases and $1.8 billion in dividends as part of the company’s plan to return approximately $6 billion to shareholders during 2021.
- Increased the quarterly dividend by 7% to 46 cents per share.
- Outlook:
-
Fourth-quarter 2021 production is expected to be 1.53 to 1.57 MMBOED, excluding Libya as well as impacts from the pending Shell Permian acquisition.
The company updated its 2021 depreciation, depletion and amortization expense guidance to $7.1 billion versus the prior guidance of $7.4 billion, reflecting positive revisions to proved reserves as a result of higher commodity prices. The company’s other guidance items are unchanged.