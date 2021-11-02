strong operational performance across the company’s asset base, including successful planned maintenance turnarounds, resulting in third-quarter production of 1,507 MBOED, excluding Libya.

Fourth-quarter 2021 production is expected to be 1.53 to 1.57 MMBOED, excluding Libya as well as impacts from the pending Shell Permian acquisition.

The company updated its 2021 depreciation, depletion and amortization expense guidance to $7.1 billion versus the prior guidance of $7.4 billion, reflecting positive revisions to proved reserves as a result of higher commodity prices. The company’s other guidance items are unchanged.