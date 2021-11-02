Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq rise as yields stumble
Nov. 02, 2021 1:53 PM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Stocks keep showing their resilience as a mix of growth and defensive sectors lead the market further into record territory as longer-term U.S. Treasury rates dip.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.4% and S&P (SP500) +0.4% are outperforming the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.3%.
- The Dow is above 36,000.
- "Readers of a certain age may remember an infamous book published in 1999 called 'Dow 36,000' during the dot com bubble, which predicted the Dow would more than triple over the next 3-5 years to that level," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid writes. "In reality, even the half way mark of 18k wasn’t reached until late-2014, and of course it took 22 years to get to yesterday’s 36k milestone. So a good case study of the heady optimism many had back then."
- Mixed performance in the megacaps is weighing on the Nasdaq. Alphabet and Apple are up about 1%, but Tesla is down 3%.
- Elon Musk tweeted the company hasn't signed a contract for the Hertz deal. But Hertz says this morning that deliveries of Teslas have already started.
- Nine of 11 S&P sectors are higher, with Materials and Healthcare at the top and Info Tech close behind. XLK is getting a big boost from a near-20% post-earnings jump in Arista Networks.
- Energy and Consumer Discretionary close at the bottom, hampered by Tesla. BofA clients were heavy sellers of consumer stocks last week.
- The FOMC starts its two-day meeting with a taper announcement still expected, while global central banks tilt to tightening.
- Overnight the Reserve Bank of Australia abandoned yield curve control.
- The move in Aussie short-term rates could provide a clue for how shorter-term Treasury yields will move around the Fed announcement.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is down 4 basis points to 1.54%. The 2-year yield is down 6 basis points to 0.45%.
- The big action came in the Dow Transports, which rocketed 2,000 points higher at one point on a suspected gamma surge in Avis Budget, which more than tripled.