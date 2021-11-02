Bausch Health Companies EPS beats by $0.47, misses on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 7:02 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.47.
- Revenue of $2.11B (-1.4% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Press Release
- CEO comment: "We are excited to announce that, subject to market conditions and other approvals, we expect to launch the proposed IPO of our Solta Medical (SLTM) business in December 2021 or January 2022, and following that, we expect to launch the Bausch + Lomb IPO approximately 30 days later, also subject to market conditions and other approvals."
- The company expects FY2021 revenue in the range of $8.40B–$8.60B vs. consensus of $8.54B.