DuPont drops after $5.2B Rogers deal, plans to sell part of mobility unit
Nov. 02, 2021 7:02 AM ETDuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)ROGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- DuPont (NYSE:DD) -3.5% pre-market after beating Q3 adjusted earnings expectations but cutting its full-year outlook, and agreeing to acquire Rogers Corp. (NYSE:ROG) for $5.2B in cash.
- DuPont says it expects to realize $115M in cost synergies from the Rogers deal by the end of 2023, and to add to revenue, free cash flow and adjusted EPS upon closing.
- Rogers +27.3% pre-market on the deal, with the $277/share offer representing a 33% premium to Monday's closing price of $208.23.
- DuPont also plans to sell a "substantial portion" of its mobility and materials business segment, mostly in the engineering polymers and performance resins lines of business, as well as its stake in the DuPont Teijin Films joint venture.
- Combined, the DuPont unit that the Rogers deal would expand and the mobility business set for a review account for two-thirds of DuPont's net sales, which totaled more than $20B in 2020.
- DuPont reports Q3 GAAP earnings from continuing operations totaled $0.80/share on GAAP income from continuing operations of $433M, compared with GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.11 on GAAP income from continuing operations of $86M in the year-ago period.
- Q3 revenues by business segments: Electronics & Industrial +21% Y/Y to $1.5B, Water & Protection +12% to $1.4B, Mobility & Materials +30% to $1.3B.
- For FY 2021, DuPont cuts guidance for adjusted EPS to $4.18-4.22 from its previous outlook for $4.24-4.30 and for full-year revenues to $16.34B-16.4B from $16.45B-16.55 previously.
- Going into Q4, DuPont expects strong demand trends will continue across almost all end-markets, but "we are seeing a deceleration in order patterns stemming from the ongoing global semiconductor chip shortage, primarily in automotive end-markets, which is consistent with the revisions to global auto build estimates which have come down 17% for the second half of 2021 vs. estimates for the same period from just a few months ago."
- DuPont shares have gained 25% over the past year but are roughly flat YTD.