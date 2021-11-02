Sealed Air EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
Nov. 02, 2021 7:10 AM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.04; GAAP EPS of $0.71 misses by $0.12.
- Revenue of $1.41B (+13.7% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $271M
- Outlook: For the full year 2021, SEE expects net sales of approximately $5.5 billion, which represents an increase of approximately 12% as reported, or approximately 11% in constant currency, vs. consensus of $5.44 billion. It compares with previous outlook of $5.4 billion to $5.5 billion.
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion, compared to prior guidance of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion.
- Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $3.50 to $3.60, or a growth rate of 10% to 13% vs. consensus of $3.51
