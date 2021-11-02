First Internet Bancorp to acquire First Century Bancorp for $80 million in cash
Nov. 02, 2021 7:53 AM ETFirst Internet Bancorp (INBK)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) entered an agreement to acquire First Century Bancorp, the parent company of First Century Bank, N.A.
- First Century is a technology-driven financial solutions company with lines of business focused on Payments, Tax Product Lending, Sponsored Card Programs and Homeowners Association Services.
- As of September 30, 2021, First Century had total assets of $408M, total deposits of $330M, and total loans of $32M.
- David Becker, Chairman and CEO of First Internet: “The acquisition of First Century is an important opportunity for our organization. First, it aligns with our strategy of operating unique and scalable businesses with nationwide platforms. Second, it allows us to continue to diversify and grow our revenue streams in a capital efficient manner. And, importantly, First Century’s success in the HOA business grants us access to a very attractive deposit base, with opportunity to expand.”
- Upon completion, First Century Bank will merge into the Bank and maintain operations of its lines of business in its current locations.
- The transaction is expected to be 21% accretive to 2023 EPS and 7% dilutive to tangible book value per share, with a tangible book value earnback period of ~3 years.