Triterra stock drops 20% after missing deadline to file annual report
Nov. 02, 2021 7:54 AM ETTriterras, Inc. (TRIRF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) stock falls 20% in premarket trading after the trade finance fintech misses Nasdaq's Nov. 1 deadline to file its form 20-F annual report with the SEC.
- The company said an unanticipated delay in the finalization of the audit caused it to miss the deadline; it's seeking an extension to Dec. 1, 2021 and is waiting for Nasdaq's decision on the request.
- Once Triterras (TRIT) completes the audit, the company plans to announce its results for the fiscal year ended Feb. 28, 2021 and host an earnings call to discuss the results and provide a business update.
- The new request for a filing extension comes after it received in August an extension until Nov. 1.