ConocoPhillips edges higher after topping Q3 earnings estimates
Nov. 02, 2021 7:56 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
- ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) +0.8% pre-market after easily beating Q3 earnings estimates, as its production and realized prices shot higher from a year ago.
- Conoco did not disclose a revenue result, but Q3 net income swung to a $2.4B profit from a year-ago loss of $500M; cash flow from operations totaled $4.8B.
- Q3 production excluding Libya jumped 41% Y/Y to 1.51M boe/day; after adjusting for closed acquisitions and dispositions, production rose 2%.
- Conoco's Q3 total average realized price was $56.92/boe, 84% higher than the $30.94/boe realized in the year-ago quarter, "as our production remains unhedged and thus realizes the benefit of higher marker prices."
- Prices for its oil and gas averaged $56.92 per boe in the quarter, compared with $30.94, a year earlier.
- The company expects Q4 production excluding Libya of 1.53M-1.57M boe/day.
- "This positive performance momentum established an exceptional platform for the pending acquisition of Shell's Permian properties that we announced in the quarter and expect to close in the fourth quarter," Chairman and CEO Ryan Lance says. "This transaction will spur another phase of positive performance as we head into 2022."
- Conoco shares have jumped 86% YTD and 160% over the past year.