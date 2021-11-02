Logiq board approves plan to separate AppLogiq and DataLogiq into two publicly traded companies
Nov. 02, 2021 8:05 AM ETLogiq, Inc. (LGIQ)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Logiq (OTCQX:LGIQ) board approved a plan to separate its DataLogiq and AppLogiq businesses into two independent publicly traded companies.
- The company suggests it would be best that both the companies are best positioned separately to capitalize on their respective growth opportunities in the rapidly evolving global e-commerce and fintech landscape.
- The plan calls for the AppLogiq business to be acquired by another existing or newly formed publicly traded company.
- The AppLogiq segment includes mobile e-commerce solutions, a recently announced mobile fintech platform for microlending, and the company’s beneficial stake in PT Weyland Indonesia Perkasa.
- The separation of the two businesses is expected to result in Logiq shareholders receiving shares in the company that acquires the AppLogiq business on transaction closure which is seen before year end.
- There are several companies that Logiq has partnered with in emerging markets that are currently reviewing a potential acquisition of, or merger with, AppLogiq.