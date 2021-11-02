Magellan Midstream Partners EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue; updates full year guidance
Nov. 02, 2021 8:08 AM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.09 beats by $0.13; GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $639.05M (+10.9% Y/Y) beats by $9.72M.
- Press Release
- Financial guidance for 2021: As a result of the higher-than-expected financial performance during third quarter and management's outlook for the remainder of the year, Magellan is increasing its annual DCF guidance by $30 million to $1.1 billion for 2021.
- FCF is projected to be $1.29 billion for full-year 2021, or $384 million after distributions.
- Net income per unit is expected to be $4.43 for 2021 vs. consensus of $4.23, which results in fourth-quarter guidance of $1.10 per unit vs. consensus of $1.02.