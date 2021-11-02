Easterly Government Properties acquires Department of VA outpatient facility

Hospital with Outpatient sign

EyeMark/iStock via Getty Images

  • Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) acquired an 80K leased sq.foot Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Outpatient Clinic located in the Midwest U.S.
  • This build-to-suit outpatient clinic was completed in 2021 and the facility is leased to the VA for an initial, non-cancelable lease term of 20 years that does not expire until May 2041.
  • "As demonstrated through our most recent VA portfolio acquisition announcement, Easterly believes in the long-term, stable cash flows generated through these brand-new VA outpatient facilities," CEO William C. Trimble, III commented.
  • YTD, Easterly has acquired, either directly or through the previously announced JV, 10 properties for a total pro rata contractual purchase price of ~$321.3M exceeding its increased $300M acquisition volume target for the year.
  • Pro forma for this acquisition, Easterly owns, directly or through the JV, 87 properties totaling 8.3M sq. feet.
  • In mid-October, Easterly Government formed a JV to buy $635.6M of property from Veterans Affairs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.