Easterly Government Properties acquires Department of VA outpatient facility
Nov. 02, 2021 8:12 AM ET
- Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) acquired an 80K leased sq.foot Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Outpatient Clinic located in the Midwest U.S.
- This build-to-suit outpatient clinic was completed in 2021 and the facility is leased to the VA for an initial, non-cancelable lease term of 20 years that does not expire until May 2041.
- "As demonstrated through our most recent VA portfolio acquisition announcement, Easterly believes in the long-term, stable cash flows generated through these brand-new VA outpatient facilities," CEO William C. Trimble, III commented.
- YTD, Easterly has acquired, either directly or through the previously announced JV, 10 properties for a total pro rata contractual purchase price of ~$321.3M exceeding its increased $300M acquisition volume target for the year.
- Pro forma for this acquisition, Easterly owns, directly or through the JV, 87 properties totaling 8.3M sq. feet.
- In mid-October, Easterly Government formed a JV to buy $635.6M of property from Veterans Affairs.