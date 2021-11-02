Owl Rock Capital takes stake in PCF Insurance in $2.2B buyout
Nov. 02, 2021 8:22 AM ETOwl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and the management of PCF Insurance Services are buying the insurance company from private equity firm HGGC in a deal valuing PCF at more than $2.2B, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- HGGC will remain a minority stakeholder in the insurance broker, which the private equity firm first backed in early 2020.
- The buyout deal — led by PCF Insurance founder Peter Foy, PCF's executive team, Owl Rock (ORCC), and advisory firm Sica Fletcher — includes over $1B in financing, the WSJ said.
- Owl Rock (ORCC) will get a seat on PCF Insurance's board, Foy said.
- Since HGGC's investment in the insurance broker, PCF Insurance's annual revenue has increase from ~$70M to an expected $400M this year, Foy told the WSJ.
- In July, Owl Rock (ORCC), increased its stake in joint venture Sebago Lake to 87.5%.