SBA Communications boosts FY 2021 outlook
Nov. 02, 2021 8:22 AM ETSBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)By: SA News Team
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) reports Q3 revenue grew 13% year-over-year to $589.3M, above the consensus of $577.3M; Site leasing revenue rose 10% to $535.5M while site development revenue jumped 48.8% to $53.8M.
- Tower cash flow did better than expected, rising 7.9% to $428.1M.
- AFFO for the quarter grew 12% to $302.5M, and adjusted EBITDA rose 9% to $407M.
- It ended the quarter with $11.9B in total debt, and $252.3M in liquidity. Net debt to annualized EBITDA ratio was 7.2x, and net secured debt ratio was 4.7x.
- During Q3'21, the Company repurchased 0.4M shares of its Class A common stock for $150.0M at an average price per share of $340.70 under its $1.0B stock repurchase plan.
- Outlook FY 2021: Total revenues of $2,290M-$2,310M from $2,260M-$2,300M vs. the consensus of $2.29B; Adjusted EBITDA $1,599.0-$1,609 from $1,586-$1,606; AFFO per share of $10.55-$10.76 from $10.32-$10.72 vs. $9.63 estimates.
- Previously (Nov. 1): SBA Communications FFO beats by $0.29, beats on revenue.
