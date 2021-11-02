Hot Stocks: UAA, PFE, CAR rise on earnings; GNRC falls; ROG spikes on DD merger deal
Nov. 02, 2021 8:41 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA), PFECAR, GNRC, ROG, DDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Earnings news and M&A headlines drove trading in Tuesday's pre-market action. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) all showed strength following the release of their respective quarterly results.
- However, earnings news had the opposite impact on Generac (NYSE:GNRC). Shares dropped after it issued disappointing financial figures.
- On the merger front, Rogers Corp. (NYSE:ROG) expanded its value by nearly a third after it agreed to be taken over by DuPont (NYSE:DD) in a $5.2B deal.
Gainers
- Under Armour (UAA) rallied nearly 10% in pre-market trading on earnings news. The company's bottom line surpassed expectations by more than double on revenue that rose 8% to $1.55B.
- The sports-apparel maker also raised its forecast, in part as a result of robust demand in international markets.
- Similarly, Pfizer (PFE) got a boost from its quarterly results, climbing 3% before the bell. Bolstered by sales of its COVID vaccine, the drug maker posted year-over-year revenue growth of 134%. The company also beat expectations on its top and bottom lines while raising guidance.
- Avis Budget Group (CAR) likewise reported a quarterly profit that topped expectations by more than 60%. Revenue nearly doubled from last year to reach $3B, also exceeding analysts' consensus.
- Higher prices and strong demand contributed to the better-than-projected results. The news sent CAR 6% higher in pre-market action.
- Separately, Rogers Corp. (ROG) jumped more than 30% in pre-market action after it agreed to be acquired by DuPont (DD) for $5.2B in cash. The purchase price equates to $277 per share.
- Meanwhile, DD announced its quarterly results as well. The company beat expectations with its Q3 results but lowered its forecast for the full year. The stock hovered around the flat line in pre-market trading.
Decliner
- Disappointing quarterly results put pressure on Generac (GNRC), which dropped more than 6% before the bell. The company's revenue rose nearly 35% from last year but still came in short of analysts' consensus.
- GNRC also announced a deal to acquire ecobee in a deal that could be worth $770M. The firm will pay $200M in cash and $450M in stock for the smart home solutions provider, as well as an additional $120M in stock if certain performance targets are met.
- Want to track Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session? Head over to SA's On The Move section.