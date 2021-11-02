Hot Stocks: UAA, PFE, CAR rise on earnings; GNRC falls; ROG spikes on DD merger deal

Nov. 02, 2021 8:41 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA), PFECAR, GNRC, ROG, DDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Earnings news and M&A headlines drove trading in Tuesday's pre-market action. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) all showed strength following the release of their respective quarterly results.
  • However, earnings news had the opposite impact on Generac (NYSE:GNRC). Shares dropped after it issued disappointing financial figures.
  • On the merger front, Rogers Corp. (NYSE:ROG) expanded its value by nearly a third after it agreed to be taken over by DuPont (NYSE:DD) in a $5.2B deal.

Gainers

Decliner

  • Disappointing quarterly results put pressure on Generac (GNRC), which dropped more than 6% before the bell. The company's revenue rose nearly 35% from last year but still came in short of analysts' consensus.
  • GNRC also announced a deal to acquire ecobee in a deal that could be worth $770M. The firm will pay $200M in cash and $450M in stock for the smart home solutions provider, as well as an additional $120M in stock if certain performance targets are met.
  • Want to track Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session? Head over to SA's On The Move section.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.