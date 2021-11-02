Immutep granted Chinese patent for eftilagimod alpha
Nov. 02, 2021 8:33 AM ETImmutep Limited (IMMP)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) announces the grant of a new patent entitled "use of recombinant LAG-3 or the derivatives thereof for eliciting a monocyte immune response" by the Chinese Patent Office.
- The patent forms part of a broad portfolio of patent families for the company’s lead product candidiate eftilagimod alpha in key global markets including China.
- The claims of the new patent relate to methods of use of ((a)) Immutep’s efti which is a LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig) and ((b)) a chemotherapy agent in combination for the manufacture of a preparation for the treatment of cancer.
- The patent provides protection in mainland China and the expiry date is 3 October 2028.
- Shares up nearly 3% premarket.