Immutep granted Chinese patent for eftilagimod alpha

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) announces the grant of a new patent entitled "use of recombinant LAG-3 or the derivatives thereof for eliciting a monocyte immune response" by the Chinese Patent Office.
  • The patent forms part of a broad portfolio of patent families for the company’s lead product candidiate eftilagimod alpha in key global markets including China.
  • The claims of the new patent relate to methods of use of ((a)) Immutep’s efti which is a LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig) and ((b)) a chemotherapy agent in combination for the manufacture of a preparation for the treatment of cancer.
  • The patent provides protection in mainland China and the expiry date is 3 October 2028.
  • Shares up nearly 3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.