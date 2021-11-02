Dell Technologies, VMware, Chegg among premarket losers' pack
- Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) -49% on completion of VMware Spin-off.
- Luby's (NYSE:LUB) -38%.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) -34% on Q3 earnings release.
- Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) -33% after mid-stage CNM-Au8 sclerosis trial fails to meet main goal.
- Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) -20% after missing deadline to file annual report
- Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) -20%.
- VMware (NYSE:VMW) -18% on completion of VMware Spin-off.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) -14% after mid-stage reproxalap dry eye disease trial results.
- Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) -13% following earlier speculation about M&A interest (update)
- ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) -9%.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) -9% on Q3 earnings release
- FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) -7%.
- Pearson (NYSE:PSO) -6%.
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) -6%.
- Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) -6% on Q3 earnings release
- JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) -5% after double downgrade to sell at Goldman Sachs.
- HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) -6%.