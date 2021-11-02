CCNC, WIMI and SBEA among pre market gainers
- Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) +84%.
- Bone Biologics (OTCPK:BBLG) +36%.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) +34%.
- SilverBox Engaged Merger (NASDAQ:SBEA) +29% issues letter to investors and partners regarding proposed combination with Black Rifle coffee company
- Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) +19% additional $1B stock buyback authorization
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) +14% HoloPluse LiDAR approved by the federal communications commission to enter the U.S. market
- Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) +10%.
- 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) +10%.
- Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) +10% on Q3 earnings.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) +9% Teva, Endo among firms beating $50B opioid case in California in an industry first
- CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) +8%.
- Gartner (NYSE:IT) +7% on Q3 earnings.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) +8% issued amended authorization by FDA for COVID-19 rapid test
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)+7% on Q3 earnings.
- Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) +7%.
- Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) +6% on 1H earnings.
- Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) +6% Teva, Endo among firms beating $50B opioid case in California in an industry first
- Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) +6% the appointment of Manish Hindupur as Vice President, Cloud Service delivery for life sciences and healthcare providers
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) +5% announces major order agreement with AGMH for mining operation expansion