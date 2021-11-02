Bruker up 2% on Q3 beat, guidance raise

  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) rise 2% premarket after it reported third quarter earnings where it beat consensus on top and bottom lines.
  • Q3 2021 revenues grew 19% year-over-year to $608.9M, well above the consensus of $575.43M. The adjusted EPS was The adjusted earnings per share of $0.63 were $0.255 better than analysts expected.
  • 2021 guidance: Revenue growth: 19.5-20.5% from 17.0-19.0%; organic growth: 16.5-17.5%; growth from foreign currency & acquisitions: 3.0%; non-GAAP operating margin expansion: 350-400 basis points (prior outlook: 270-310 bps); non-GAAP EPS: $2.05-2.09 from $1.88-1.93 vs. the consensus of $1.69.
