What to know about the Rivian Automotive IPO
Nov. 02, 2021 8:38 AM ET
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN) plans to raise $8.4B in an initial public offering by selling 135M shares at $57 to $62 per share. Including stock options and restricted units, the implied valuation for Rivian is over $60B.
- In the filing, Rivian (RIVN) says it began making customer deliveries of the R1T pickup truck in September. The company produced 180 R1Ts and delivered 156 R1Ts by the end of October. Most of the deliveries so far have been to Rivian employees, but the company expects to ramp deliveries to third-party customers as the production rate accelerates.
- Rivian plans to launch and commence customer deliveries for the R1S SUV in December following the completion of ongoing vehicle validation and testing. By the end of the year, the electric vehicle upstart intends to produce approximately 1,200 R1Ts and 25 R1Ss and deliver approximately 1,000 R1Ts and 15 R1Ss.
- Rivian (RIVN) also outlines its ecosystem in advance of the IPO, which includes vehicle technology, the Rivian Cloud, product development, analytics, accessories and services. The ecosystem is described as competitive in comparison to peers.
- Importantly, Rivian (RIVN) estimates its total addressable markek at $9T and its serviceable available market at $1T.
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is mentioned in the IPO filing by Rivian (RIVN) due to the trade secret lawsuit currently underway between the two companies. With Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) a big backer of Rivian, the sometimes edgy battle between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos will extend to a degree from the space race to the electric vehicle industry.
