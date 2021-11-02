Evolus begins phase 2 program for extended duration extra strength dose of Jeuveau
Nov. 02, 2021 8:40 AM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) began a clinical program to study an “extra strength” dose for extended duration of Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs) its flagship neurotoxin product for aesthetics.
- Our proven clinical development team has initiated Phase II study preparation, and we look forward to enrolling our first patient in the first quarter of 2022 with final results expected in the first half of 2023,” said Rui Avelar, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research and Development.
- The planned glabellar line (frown line) study is a three arm trial following patients out to a maximum of 12 months.