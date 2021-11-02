Jefferies initiates Pyxis with a buy citing antibody drug conjugate candidates
Nov. 02, 2021 8:43 AM ETPyxis Oncology, Inc. (PYXS)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Jefferies has initiated Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) with a buy rating due to the company's development of next-generation antibody drug conjugates ("AJC") for cancer indications.
- The firm has a price target of $25 (~89% return).
- Analyst Eun Yang writes that the company has three AJCs poised to enter the clinic in 2022 and 2023, and if successful in those trials, could provide significant upside.
- Assuming 2027 approval, she predicts sales of PYX-201 in non-small lung cancer of $2.4B and $1.6B in breast cancer by 2032.
- For PYX-202, Yang assumes 2032 sales of $480M for small cell lunch cancer. For PYX-203, by 2032, she predicts sales of $350M in acute myeloid leukemia.
- Pyxis had its IPO earlier this month.