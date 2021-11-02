Verra Mobility to buy T2 Systems from Thoma Bravo for about $347 million
Nov. 02, 2021 8:45 AM ETVerra Mobility Corporation (VRRM)By: SA News Team
- T2 Systems is a provider parking solutions in North America, with about $80 million in revenue and ~$21 million in adjusted EBITDA expected in 2021.
- The purchase price is $347 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis, plus an additional up to $9 million related to an impending asset acquisition by a wholly-owned subsidiary of T2 Systems.
- Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) will fund the deal with a combination of current cash balances and accordion features in existing debt.
- "This acquisition complements our portfolio of urban mobility technology and allows us to continue growing revenue while diversifying our customer base. At just under 3.7x leverage at the end of Q3, this allows us to put our significant cash flow back to work for investors," says David Roberts, president and CEO, Verra Mobility (VRRM).
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter.