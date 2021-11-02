Equinor, SSE sell stake in world's largest offshore wind farm to Eni

Nov. 02, 2021 8:48 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), SSEZYE, SSEZFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Offshore wind turbines at sunrise seen from an aerial point of view, Redcar, England, United Kingdom

Abstract Aerial Art/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) and SSE (OTCPK:SSEZY) say they will sell a combined 20% stake in the Dogger Bank C offshore wind farm to Eni (NYSE:E) for ~£140M ($191.3M).
  • Equinor and SSE each hold 50% in the project and are both selling a 10% stake for ~£70M each.
  • Upon completion of the deal, the new shareholding structure will be comprised of Equinor with 40%, SSE Renewables with 40% and Eni with 20% for all three Dogger Bank project phases.
  • SSE will continue to lead on the development and construction of Dogger Bank wind farm, and Equinor will be the operator on completion.
  • Equinor shares fell last week after Q3 net profit missed expectations.
