WiMi rises 17% on HoloPulse LiDAR's approval to enter US market

Nov. 02, 2021 8:51 AM ETWiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) said its 3D holographic pulsed lidar product WiMi HoloPluse LiDAR was approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the U.S. market.
  • WiMi HoloPulse LiDAR is capable of detecting objects from more than 200 meters away and capturing high-resolution 3D holograms.
  • Shi Shuo, CEO of WiMi said, "Holographic pulsed lidar product "WiMi HoloPluse LiDAR", was approved by the Federal Communications Commission to enter the U.S. market and it will be applied in autonomous driving, environmental perception, 3D holographic imaging, advanced driver assistance systems, traffic management, and 3D printing and so on."
  • WIMI +17.36% premarket to $5.95
