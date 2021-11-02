CME reports 32% increase in October ADV

Nov. 02, 2021 8:54 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • CME (NASDAQ:CME) reported its October 2021 market statistics, showing average daily volume increased 32% to 20.4M contracts during the month.
  • Asset classes include: Interest Rate ADV of 10.2M contracts, Equity Index ADV of 5.4M contracts, Options ADV of 3.8M contracts.
  • Sector-wise, energy ADV of 2.5M contracts, agricultural ADV of 1.2M contracts, metals ADV of 465K contracts.
  • Micro Bitcoin futures reached an ADV of 27.2K contracts with more than 2.7M+ total contracts since the May 3 launch.
  • ADV outside U.S. increased 36% to 5.8M, including 48% growth in Latin America, 40% in EMEA and 26% in Asia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.