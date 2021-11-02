CME reports 32% increase in October ADV
Nov. 02, 2021 8:54 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CME (NASDAQ:CME) reported its October 2021 market statistics, showing average daily volume increased 32% to 20.4M contracts during the month.
- Asset classes include: Interest Rate ADV of 10.2M contracts, Equity Index ADV of 5.4M contracts, Options ADV of 3.8M contracts.
- Sector-wise, energy ADV of 2.5M contracts, agricultural ADV of 1.2M contracts, metals ADV of 465K contracts.
- Micro Bitcoin futures reached an ADV of 27.2K contracts with more than 2.7M+ total contracts since the May 3 launch.
- ADV outside U.S. increased 36% to 5.8M, including 48% growth in Latin America, 40% in EMEA and 26% in Asia.